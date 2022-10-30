Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Shares Down 0.2%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.71. 5,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 2.39% of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

