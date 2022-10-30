American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 12,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

American Well Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.16.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 517,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

