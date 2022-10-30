GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 774.0 days.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
