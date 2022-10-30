GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 774.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEAGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.