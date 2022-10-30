Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 525,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.10. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

