American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 383,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $500,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 47.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $346,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $46.22 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.83.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

