Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Decreases By 14.6%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Price Performance

ANGN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

