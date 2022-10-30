AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Update

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 202,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,627,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

