Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Increases By 15.7%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 11,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

