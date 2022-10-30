Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,956,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $13,284,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $16,925,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $36.36 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

