F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $164.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $145.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in F5 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

