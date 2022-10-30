StockNews.com Upgrades Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) to Hold

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayside Technology Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the second quarter worth $274,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

