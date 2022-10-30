StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.38 and a beta of 0.74. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

