Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Xperi has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Xperi by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Xperi by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xperi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

