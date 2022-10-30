Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Xperi stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Xperi has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.