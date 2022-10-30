JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 58 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.88) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 62.11 ($0.75).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 41.27 ($0.50) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.07. The company has a market capitalization of £27.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.83.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 281,955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

