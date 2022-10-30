Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 44 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 62.11 ($0.75).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 41.27 ($0.50) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.07. The company has a market capitalization of £27.84 billion and a PE ratio of 687.83.

In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 281,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

