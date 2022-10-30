JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Quilter (LON:QLT) Target Price to GBX 83

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLT. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114.60 ($1.38).

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 97.44 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 696.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.12. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95).

Quilter Cuts Dividend

About Quilter

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Quilter’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.