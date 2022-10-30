JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Quilter (LON:QLT) Target Price to GBX 83

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLT. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114.60 ($1.38).
Quilter Price Performance
Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 97.44 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 696.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.12. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95).
Quilter Cuts Dividend
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.
