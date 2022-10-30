Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Target Price to GBX 680

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 680 ($8.22) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 744.17 ($8.99).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 538.20 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 573.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 604.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.57%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($124,697.92).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

