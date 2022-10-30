Marston’s (LON:MARS) PT Lowered to GBX 44.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).
Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 35.06 ($0.42) on Thursday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £222.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.13.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
