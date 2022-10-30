Marston’s (LON:MARS) PT Lowered to GBX 44.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Price Performance

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 35.06 ($0.42) on Thursday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £222.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Marston’s

In other Marston’s news, insider Hayleigh Lupino purchased 54,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

(Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.