HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 530

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.16) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.07) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 850.38. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

