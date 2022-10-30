Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 157 ($1.90).
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 8.7 %
Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 54.30 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 51.19 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £279.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1,086.00.
Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
