Contrasting ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 10.51% 17.24% 6.58% My Size -674.51% -111.54% -85.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 2 0 3.00 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACI Worldwide and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. My Size has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,068.91%. Given My Size’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Worldwide and My Size’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.37 billion 2.06 $127.79 million $1.30 19.03 My Size $130,000.00 33.63 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats My Size on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; ACI Digital Business Banking, a cloud-based digital banking platform; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

