Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $31.00

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

