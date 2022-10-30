Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $50.64

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,817.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,817.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,193,107. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $870.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.41. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

