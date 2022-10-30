eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.