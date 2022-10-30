American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.8 %

AWK opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $923,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

