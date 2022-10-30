Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $66.60

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $262.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

