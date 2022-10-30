Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.26 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

