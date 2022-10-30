FY2024 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Invesco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Trading Up 1.7 %

IVZ opened at $15.41 on Friday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

