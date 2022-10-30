FY2023 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 331,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

