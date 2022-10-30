Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

