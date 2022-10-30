FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IART. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

