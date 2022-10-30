Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $145.00

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

