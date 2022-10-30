Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.23, but opened at $36.50. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 454 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.53. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 40.77% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $527.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.