Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $18.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.