Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP.UN opened at C$39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.97. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$38.09 and a 12-month high of C$53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -188.73%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

