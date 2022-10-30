GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$732,465.10. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total value of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10. Also, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total transaction of C$124,225.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$732,465.10.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.7 %

GFL stock opened at C$36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.46. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$31.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.7522903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -5.73%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

