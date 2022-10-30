Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $128.75

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Garmin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.