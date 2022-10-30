JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 630 ($7.61) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.42).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 96.86 ($1.17) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,614.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Andy Long purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,301.59). In related news, insider Andy Long acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,301.59). Also, insider Andy Higginson acquired 292,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

