Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Lowered to GBX 90 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 110.25 ($1.33).

Just Group Price Performance

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 57.85 ($0.70) on Thursday. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.39. The firm has a market cap of £600.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.01.

Just Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Just Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Just Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.29%.

In related news, insider Michelle Cracknell purchased 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

