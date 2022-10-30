Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Target Price to GBX 285

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 339 ($4.10).

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LGEN stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.79) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The firm has a market cap of £13.77 billion and a PE ratio of 677.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 5.44 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,588.24%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,203 shares of company stock worth $3,454,930.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

