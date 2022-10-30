CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.17%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

