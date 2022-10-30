Alexander’s (ALX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ALX opened at $230.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $200.96 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander’s from $205.00 to $159.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alexander’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alexander’s by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.