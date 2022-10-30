Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock.

Energean Trading Up 0.4 %

ENOG opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.10) on Thursday. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 811.50 ($9.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,479 ($17.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,879.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,366.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,267.87.

Energean Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36,896.55%.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

