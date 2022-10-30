Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Conduit (LON:CRE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 511.25 ($6.18).

Conduit Price Performance

CRE stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.12) on Thursday. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 471.10 ($5.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £560.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 341.21.

Insider Transactions at Conduit

Conduit Company Profile

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,491.82 ($120,217.28). In other news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($95,154.66). Also, insider Elaine Whelan bought 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,491.82 ($120,217.28).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

