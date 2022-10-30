Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.8 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.84.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

