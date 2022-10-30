AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a £125 ($151.04) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a £110 ($132.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £107.86 ($130.33).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.7 %

AZN stock opened at £101.24 ($122.33) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is £102.44 and its 200 day moving average is £104.61. The stock has a market cap of £156.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.18.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

