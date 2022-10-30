The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 250 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.17) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.61) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 2.5 %

BARC stock opened at GBX 146.44 ($1.77) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 472.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.53.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.