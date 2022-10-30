Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.17) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Barclays Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:BARC opened at GBX 146.44 ($1.77) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.21 billion and a PE ratio of 472.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.53.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

