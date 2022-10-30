Freshpet, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRPT. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after buying an additional 362,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

