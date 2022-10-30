The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $206.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $193.48 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

